High vaccination rates, ongoing measures mean near-normal return to school in B.C.

VICTORIA — Students and parents can expect a near-normal return to school in British Columbia this fall as regular activities like assemblies and field trips are phased in and any transmission of COVID-19 is monitored.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there will be a “heightened concern” if the virus starts to spread, but public health teams would manage it as any other communicable disease such as influenza.

Henry says some school activities may have to be temporarily suspended and timing of classes could be changed to prevent crowding in hallways, but regular measures like handwashing will continue to be emphasized.

She says initiatives that kept the vast majority of B.C. schools open daily this year and a high rate of vaccination have paved the way for a smooth transition back to school in September, when parents can again be more involved in activities.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says the province will continue working with a committee that includes educators, parents and public health experts to finalize plans over the summer.

Whiteside says ventilation systems have been upgraded throughout the year but some improvements still need to be made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press