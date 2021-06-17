Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2021 6:29 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 6:44 pm EDT
Carnival Corp. said Thursday that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.
In a letter to customers, the Miami-based company indicated that outsiders might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information of people.
The company declined to say how many people’s information was exposed.
Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company detected outside access to some of its information-technology systems on March 19 and shut down the intrusion and hired a cybersecurity company to investigate. He said Carnival is making changes to improve security of its information systems.
Frizzell said the company has notified the affected people and set up a call center to answer their questions.