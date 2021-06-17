Loading articles...

Police investigation closes southbound lanes of Hwy. 404 closed near Newmarket

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 10:02 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A police investigation has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 404 near Newmarket.

All the lanes are closed from Davis Drive exit to the Wellington Street exit. Drivers are being forced off at Davis Dr.

Provincial police say they are looking for witnesses after a woman reportedly left a vehicle around 7:45

No further details have been made available.

More to come

