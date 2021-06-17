Police investigation closes southbound lanes of Hwy. 404 closed near Newmarket

A police investigation has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 404 near Newmarket.

All the lanes are closed from Davis Drive exit to the Wellington Street exit. Drivers are being forced off at Davis Dr.

Provincial police say they are looking for witnesses after a woman reportedly left a vehicle around 7:45

No further details have been made available.

#Hwy404 SB at Davis Drive closed for police investigation. #AuroraOPP appealing for witnesses after a female came out of a vehicle around 7:45pm.

