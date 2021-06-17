Canada's Wonderland reservations open today ahead of July reopening

Canada’s Wonderland is just weeks away from reopening and starting Thursday morning people will be able to make a reservation at the park.

Reservations for visits will open at 9 a.m. on the park’s website or mobile app.

Wonderland announced on Monday it plans on reopening the amusement park on July 7.

“In alignment with Step 2 of the province’s reopening framework, the park opens with limited capacity July 5-6 for Season Passholder Preview and July 7 to the general public,” they wrote in a statement.

Canada’s Wonderland announced detailed protocols that will be in place when the park resumes operations, including a new online reservation system which requires each guest to have a reservation for their day of visit and time of arrival and health screening and temperature checks for guests, associates and vendors prior to entering the park.

Other health regulations:

Guests age two and older are required to wear a face-covering in all areas unless otherwise designated or while dining seated;

Physical distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms,

dining facilities and other park areas;

Capacity management throughout the park

A company spokesperson says the Splash Works water park opens July 12 and reservations to both the park and water park will be required for all guests.

The park was closed throughout all of 2020 and has not welcomed guests since December 2019.

Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan, tentatively slated for July 2, allows for amusement and water parks to reopen to the public.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and we’re ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to all our guests,” said Norm Pirtovshek, GM of Canada’s Wonderland.

“Safety has and will always be Canada’s Wonderland’s number one priority, and that includes the health of our guests and associates. With our new protocols in place, we are eager to offer some long-overdue fun to our guests.”

The park postponed its 2021 reopening due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, saying, “We continue to prepare for a 2021 reopening and look forward to welcoming guests back to Canada’s Wonderland this summer for some long-awaited fun in a safe, outdoor environment.”

In late March, York Region Public Health temporarily closed three COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the one at Canada’s Wonderland, due to a shortage of supply.