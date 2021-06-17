Canada getting surprise shipment of 1M Moderna doses from U.S.

Canada is getting an unexpected one million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand made the announcement in a tweet, saying Canada has reached an agreement with the United States government for the shots.

“I would like to thank President Biden and my counterpart Jeffrey Zients for their partnership,” says Anand in the tweet.

“We continue to work with partners around the world, including the United States, to ensure access to vaccines for Canadians, as well as to help meet demands internationally.”

The doses will arrive from the U.S. by Thursday evening.

Details of the agreement between the two countries are not yet clear, however the first vaccine loan from the U.S. earlier this year saw Canada receive a loan of AstraZeneca shots that acted as an advance to already purchased shots.

The unexpected doses are in addition to the nine million Moderna shots that Canada is set to receive in June.

The country was already poised to receive more than 8 million vaccine doses this week thanks to a massive infusion of shots from Moderna and a revised delivery schedule.

The Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical firm will deliver a total of 5.8 million jabs in two separate shipments this week, in addition to Thursday’s surprise delivery.

Canada’s total vaccine deliveries in June will now top 21 million doses.

More details to come.