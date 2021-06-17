Loading articles...

B.C. has a blueprint to save its oldest forests. Will it use it?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the months-long blockade at Fairy Creek is something of a tipping point for the province’s NDP government’s attempt to balance its environmentalism and its logging interests. Before his party was re-elected, Premier John Horgan pledged to follow a report with recommendations to protect B.C.’s old-growth forests, of which only three percent remain.

Almost a year later, none of the recommendations have been acted upon and the blockade that has led to hundreds of arrests shows no signs of stopping. Will the province agree to a deferral? Will that buy it time to figure out a solution? Logging vs. the environment is a decades-old fight in the province, but the government has run out of time to find a solution that pleases everyone.

GUEST: Sarah Cox, B.C. Investigative Reporter, The Narwhal

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:41 AM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s another clear, cool start but we’ll have a warmer day day today with a shift in the win…
Latest Weather
Read more