US home construction posted moderate 3.6% gain in May

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose 3.6% in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive

The May increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Applications for building permits, looked to for indications of activity ahead, fell 3% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units.

Housing has been one of the standout performers during the pandemic-triggered recession.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

