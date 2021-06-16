Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Transat plans flights to nearly 50 destinations this winter as travel set to resume
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 16, 2021 10:18 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 10:28 am EDT
MONTREAL — Air Transat plans to offer flights to nearly 50 destinations this winter as Canadians look to resume travelling after the industry came to standstill during the pandemic.
The airline says it will fly to destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe starting Nov. 1.
Transat suspended operations on Jan. 29 after Ottawa requested a suspension of travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as the adoption of new quarantine measures and testing requirements.
The company announced earlier this month that it would begin a gradual resumption of flying starting July 30.
Transat CEO Annick Guérard says clients are eager to travel, whether it’s to visit loved ones or for a change of scenery.
Transat’s plan for this winter includes two new destinations for the company, which will now offer direct flights from Montreal to Miami and Fort Myers, Fla., starting in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)
The Canadian Press
