Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down westbound 401 express near DVP
by News Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2021 6:54 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 7:32 am EDT
Photo/Ontario Provincial Police
A tractor-trailer rollover shut down the express lanes of the westbound 401 at the Don Valley Parkway on Wednesday morning.
Police say the truck struck a guardrail and rolled onto its side around 3:45 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
There is a diesel fuel spill and the cleanup is expected to take some time. Road closures will likely be in place until noon.
The westbound express lanes of the highway remained closed from the 404/DVP to approaching Bayview Avenue for the cleanup.
