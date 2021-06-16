Loading articles...

Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down westbound 401 express near DVP

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 7:32 am EDT

Photo/Ontario Provincial Police

A tractor-trailer rollover shut down the express lanes of the westbound 401 at the Don Valley Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Police say the truck struck a guardrail and rolled onto its side around 3:45 a.m. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There is a diesel fuel spill and the cleanup is expected to take some time. Road closures will likely be in place until noon.

The westbound express lanes of the highway remained closed from the 404/DVP to approaching Bayview Avenue for the cleanup.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
EB 401 at Dixon - two right lanes are blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Temps below average again today and it’s cool right now... single digits in several areas i…
Latest Weather
Read more