Toronto General Surgical ICU COVID-free for the 1st time since March 2020

Toronto General Hospital in Toronto is shown on April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The University Health Network says Toronto General Surgical ICU does not have any COVID-19 patients for the first time since March 26, 2020.

A video posted on their Twitter account shows staff enthusiastically celebrating the news, saying they were “very grateful for the extraordinary MSICU [Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit] team!”

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been dropping dramatically as vaccinations continue to rise.

Toronto set a record this week administering on average 44,675 total doses a day. Almost 75 per cent of adults have at least one dose while 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the province, there are currently 438 patients hospitalized and 377 in the ICU. At the peak of the third wave, there were almost 2,000 people hospitalized. There are 178 people in the ICU in Toronto.

Ontario has been slowly resuming normalcy in hospitals with the resumption of non-urgent surgeries last month and allowing patients who have undergone non-emergency surgeries to remain hospitalized overnight.

