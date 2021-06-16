Loading articles...

The Latest: Italy set to play against at Euro 2020

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 3:44 am EDT

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

It’s time for teams to start playing their second matches at the European Championship.

Italy will get a chance to win again in Rome when it faces Switzerland in the late match, Finland can do the same against Russia in St. Petersburg in the early game, and Wales will face Turkey in Azerbaijan in between.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-place teams.

___

The Associated Press

