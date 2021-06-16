Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Quake shakes part of east Indonesia, people warned off beach
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2021 3:09 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 3:14 am EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake under the sea shook part of eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, and residents on the beachfront in part of Maluku province were told to go to higher ground.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said people along Japutih and Apiahu beaches in Central Maluku district should immediately leave the beach area and should beware of aftershocks and potential tsunamis due to the undersea landslides.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) under the sea 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Amahai city on Seram island in Maluku province.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.