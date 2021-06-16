Loading articles...

Police investigating altercation between motorist and cyclist at Dufferin and College

Toronto police say they are investigating after an altercation between a motorist and cyclist was captured on video.

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 11 a.m. at Dufferin and College Streets.

The video of the altercation was later posted to social media.

It shows a cyclist and a silver pickup truck driver getting into a physical altercation in active traffic lanes.

Towards the end of the video, a TPS officer breaks up the fight before the cyclist rides away.

Police have confirmed to CityNews that this is an ongoing and active investigation for Threatening and Mischief to Vehicle.

