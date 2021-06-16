Ontario sets new vaccination record, reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 384 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Wednesday.

There were nearly 28,100 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.5 per cent, down from 2 per cent one week ago. It is the lowest positivity rate reported since Oct. 3.

Locally, there are 71 new cases in Waterloo, 60 in Peel, 54 in Toronto, 23 in Middlesex-London and 21 in Ottawa. It marks the fewest new cases in Toronto since early September.

There were another 722 resolved cases, dropping the active case count once again. Resolved cases have outnumbered new infections each day since mid-April.

The province’s active case count has dropped below 5,000 for the first time since Oct. 1.

The province reported 296 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average has dropped to 475, reaching the lowest point since late September.

There are now 438 people hospitalized in the province with 377 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down nearly 150 since one week ago and ICU numbers have dropped nearly 100 in the last week.

Graphics courtesy of @jkwan_md

There were 202,984 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 11,732,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 73.7 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, while 17 per cent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted on Wednesday morning that the province had set a new record for daily vaccines administered by surpassing 200,000 for the first time.

Ontarians continue to flood the province’s booking portal, and line up outside pop-up clinics, in hopes of securing a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Toronto opened up 30,000 more appointments Wednesday morning for the Moderna vaccine, but many reported on social media that the appointments were quickly snatched up when the booking opened.

Many have expressed frustration at their inability to book vaccinations after the province accelerated second doses in areas where the Delta variant is spreading.

Graphics courtesy of @jkwan_md

Before Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan can begin on July 2, 70 per cent of Ontario adults need to have received at least one dose, and 20 per cent need to have received both doses. The province has already surpassed the first vaccination threshold and is on pace to reach 80 per cent by early July.

Based on current daily vaccinations, Ontario is on pace to meet the 20 per cent fully vaccinated threshold by the week of June 21.

Ontario’s interprovincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba have now fully reopened.

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care services, work and custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral. The restrictions also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.