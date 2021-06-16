Hello, 742: Ontario to get new area code in October

A new area code, 742, will be introduced for residents to “meet the continuously growing demand for new telephone numbers.”

The latest number will join 289, 365 and 905 in southern Ontario.

The initiation of the new area code is the outcome of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

“The new area code 742 will be added to the current area codes already in use in southern Ontario.”

The latest code will be gradually introduced as of October 16, 2021.

Afterwards and moving forward, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code, including 742.

The Telecommunications Alliance says numbers with the 742 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 289, 365 and 905.

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected as a result of the change.

The first two area codes in Ontario, 416 and 613, were introduced in 1947.

In 1993, area code 905 was introduced in areas surrounding Toronto, while 416 area was retained for the city.

The area code 289 was added in 2001 and 365 was introduced in 2013.