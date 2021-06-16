Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 3:14 am EDT

TORONTO — The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed once again, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

However, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won. The majority were sold in Ontario, with 20 winning tickets. There are eight winners in both Quebec and British Columbia. Five winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, and one in the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 18 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

