Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,230.96, down 0.36 of a point.)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 79 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $45.41 on 15.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $64.81 on 7.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 66 cents, or 7.07 per cent, to $8.68 on 7.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $49.86 on 7.5 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Down 19 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $61.16 on 7.4 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 3.75 per cent, to $2.57 on 7.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Exfo Inc. (TSX:EXF). Up 18 cents or 2.5 per cent to $7.40. Viavi Solutions Inc. says it has made a takeover offer for Quebec-based Exfo Inc. that values the maker of test, monitoring and analytics equipment for the communications industry at US$430 million. However, Exfo founder and majority shareholder Germain Lamonde, who has made his own offer to take the company private, said he will not support the bid by the U.S. firm. Under its proposal, Viavi is offering US$7.50 per share, topping Lamonde’s offer of US$6 per subordinate voting share. Viavi, which also makes test equipment for the communications industry, says the combination of the companies has clear strategic merits. However, in a statement Wednesday, Lamonde, who also serves as Exfo’s executive chairman, said his shares are not for sale. Lamonde holds 14.22 per cent of Exfo’s subordinate-voting shares and all of the company’s multiple-voting shares for a total of 61.5 per cent of the company’s shares and 93.5 per cent of the voting rights.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Up 82 cents or 12.7 per cent to $7.26. Air Transat plans to offer flights to nearly 50 cities this winter as Canadians look to resume travelling after the industry came to standstill during the pandemic. The airline says it will fly to destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe starting Nov. 1. Transat suspended operations on Jan. 29 after Ottawa requested a suspension of travel to Mexico and the Caribbean as well as the adoption of new quarantine measures and testing requirements. The company announced earlier this month that it would begin a gradual resumption of flying starting July 30. Transat’s plan for this winter includes two new destinations for the company, which will now offer direct flights from Montreal to Miami and Fort Myers, Fla., starting in December. The airline is focusing on international departures from three cities: Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto. Meanwhile, it will also offer connecting domestic flights from Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press