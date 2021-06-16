Loading articles...

Lost llama reunited with family after being found wandering on Hwy. 400

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 10:57 pm EDT

A llama was captured by OPP after being found wandering in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Kind Road. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

Provincial police say they have located the owners of the llama spotted on Highway 400 Wednesday evening.

Crews were forced to block off all lanes except the HOV of the southbound 400 approaching King Road as they attempted to catch the animal.

The llama was eventually captured and was uninjured.

OPP later tweeted the animal was reunited with its family.

