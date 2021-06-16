Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

GENEVA – U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit with an agreement to return their nations’ ambassadors to their posts and a plan to begin negotiations to replace the countries’ last remaining treaty limiting nuclear weapons.

But the two leaders offered starkly different views Wednesday over rising concerns about cybersecurity and ransomware attacks originating from Russia.

Vladimir Putin: “President Biden is an experienced statesman. He is very different from President Trump.” — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 16, 2021

Will Putin change his behaviour? Biden was asked at a post-summit news conference.

“I said what will change their behaviour is if the rest of the world reacts” in a way that “diminishes their standing in the world,” Biden said. “I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating a fact.”

Both leaders, who have stirred escalating tension since Biden took office in January, suggested that while an enormous chasm between the two nations remains that the talks were constructive.

Biden repeatedly called out Putin for malicious cyberattacks by Russian-based hackers on U.S. interests, a disregard for democracy with the jailing of Russia’s foremost opposition leader and interference in American elections.

Putin insisted anew that his country has nothing to do with such attacks, despite U..S. intelligence that indicates otherwise.

Putin said there was “no hostility” during three hours of talks, a session that wrapped up more quickly than expected.

When it was over, Putin had the first crack at describing the results at a solo news conference, with Biden following soon after. Biden said they spent a “great deal of time” discussing cybersecurity and he believed Putin understood the U.S. position.

“I pointed out to him, we have significant cyber capability,” Biden said. “In fact, (if) they violate basic norms, we will respond. … I think that the last thing he wants now is a Cold War.”

Biden, meanwhile, said that he made clear to Putin that if Russia crossed certain red lines — including going after major American infrastructure — his administration would respond and “the consequences of that would be devastating.”

Putin, for his part, has reacted with what about-isms and obfuscations – pointing to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to argue that the U.S. has no business lecturing on democratic norms and insisting that the Russian government hasn’t been involved in any election interference or cyberattacks despite U.S. intelligence showing otherwise.

Even so, Biden called it an important step if the two nations are able to ultimately find “stability and predictability” in their relationship, a seemingly modest goal from the president for dealing with the person he sees as one of America’s fiercest adversaries.

“The meeting was actually very efficient,” Putin said. “It was substantive, it was specific. It was aimed at achieving results, and one of them was pushing back the frontiers of trust.”