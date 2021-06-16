How close is America to the end of democracy?

In today’s Big Story podcast, many Americans (and Canadians, and citizens around the world) hoped that once Donald Trump was out of office, and Joe Biden became president, the country would experience a snap-back towards political normalcy. That hasn’t happened. And driven by their fears of being ousted by Trump’s base, Republicans around the country are continuing to push the United States towards the brink.

How did this happen? When did Trumpism become the entire identity of the Republican party? Can America wake up to the threat posed to its most crucial institutions, or is it already too late?

GUEST: Peter Wehner, contributing writer at The Atlantic, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Peter has worked in the three Republican presidential administrations previous to Trump’s.

