Loading articles...

Greece: Public workers strike over proposed labor law

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour strike in Greece disrupted transportation and other services as public sector workers walked off the job to protest a new labor law that lawmakers plan to vote on Wednesday.

The strike affected all modes of public transportation, including ferries to and from the Greek islands. Organizers exempted teachers involved in university entrance exams so as not to disrupt the process for students.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday morning. More protests were scheduled for the afternoon.

Unions and the main opposition left-wing Syriza party say the new law would erode longstanding worker rights and legal protections, make it more difficult for strikes to be called, and threaten Greece’s eight-hour work day and maintaining Sundays as a non-work day.

The center-right government says the legislation would modernize antiquated labor laws that in some cases were written more than a century ago. It argues the law would allow for more flexibility in the working week, expand paternity rights, make it easier for employees to report workplace harassment and provide greater safeguards and rights for many workers.

The government also says the new regulations on strikes will prevent single unions from severely disrupting essential services such as garbage collection and public transportation.

The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The WB 401 express lanes remain CLOSED from the 404/DVP to approaching Bayview for tractor trailer rollover…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Temps below average again today and it’s cool right now... single digits in several areas i…
Latest Weather
Read more