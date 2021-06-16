Loading articles...

French conspiracist accused in kidnapping expelled home

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 4:28 am EDT

PARIS (AP) — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl arrived in his home country Wednesday to face changes following his expulsion from Malaysia.

France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, who was detained on immigration charges by Malaysia after living for several years in the Southeast Asian country. His return was delayed by 48 hours in transit in Singapore over concerns about his pregnant partner’s health.

Prosecutors accuse Daillet-Wiedemann of helping organize the mid-April abduction of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France on behalf of her mother, who had lost custody of the child. The girl and mother were found in Switzerland a few days later.

His lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, said Daillet-Wiedemann, his partner and three children were forced out of their hotel in Singapore and onto a commercial flight that landed Wednesday morning at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

Daillet-Wiedemann was to be transferred immediately to the city of Nancy, in eastern France, prosecutors said.

Basson-Larbi has described the allegations against his client as purely political.

Some of the people accused of organizing the kidnapping believe that French child protective services are part of a government cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cited Daillet-Wiedemann as the key inspiration for their plan to reunite the girl and her mother.

In a video soon after the child was located, Daillet-Wiedemann praised the abduction but did not mention any direct involvement.

Lori Hinnant, The Associated Press

