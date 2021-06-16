Loading articles...

Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle along Lake Shore East

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle along Lake Shore East.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Carlaw Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Road closures were in effect in the area, but have since reopened.

