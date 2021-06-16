CFL player cleared by police in alleged homophobic attack

The CFL player accused in an alleged homophobic attack at Hanlan’s Point has been cleared by police.

The lawyer for Chris Larsen, who plays for the Ottawa Redblacks, tells multiple media outlets that his client is no longer a suspect.

Lawyer Calvin Barry says at most, his client might be a witness.

Larsen was suspended by the team and his status remains unchanged – however Barry says it looks like he will soon be reinstated.

Police continue to look for three suspects in this case that left 24-year-old David Gomez with significant injuries.

Investigators say a man and a woman were walking to the docks Saturday when a disagreement broke out between them and a group of other people.

Police say a man from that group made the comments, and two men from the group assaulted the male victim, leaving him with significant injuries.

Officers were seeking three suspects — two men and a woman.