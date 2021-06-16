Loading articles...

Armed Forces personnel assess possible 'old' military shell in North Vancouver home

Last Updated Jun 16, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — Police say a person in North Vancouver who bought what they thought was an “interesting artifact” may actually have purchased an old explosive.

RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries says they were called Wednesday when the purchaser realized they may be the new owner of a “historical ordnance.”

DeVries says the item is old, “looks something like a shell of some sort” and has been identified as a military ordnance.

Police had to shut down part of the busy Dollarton Highway in the area as a precaution.

The RCMP explosive disposal unit had originally been dispatched to deal with the matter but was recalled after the item was identified as military grade.

Police say Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called in to assess the ordnance and ensure it is safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

