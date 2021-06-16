Loading articles...

4 injured in Vaughan collision involving transport trucks

Four people have been injured in a collision involving two tractor trailers in Vaughan.

York Police were called to New Huntington and Zenway Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a crash.

Inspector Michelle Langman-Bulmer says a vehicle struck a transport truck which then struck another transport truck. That truck then hit a pole.

The occupants of the vehicle were both seriously injured. Both were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and the other serious.

Two others were treated for injuries on the scene by paramedics.

Zenway is currently blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

