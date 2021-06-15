What does Bill 96 mean for Quebec? And for the rest of Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s a gigantic update to Quebec’s language laws, which have been part of the cultural fabric of the province for 50 years—and the proposal even goes so far as to update Canada’s constitution.

But does Bill 96 actually protect French in Quebec? Does it help newcomers learn and use the language? Will it make it easier for badly-needed immigrants to Canada to choose to settle there? And does taking such measures to protect French do a disservice to the many Indigenous languages that are at risk of disappearing across the country?

GUEST: Toula Drimonis, CULT MTL.com

