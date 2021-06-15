Toronto immunization clinics adding 30,000 appointments using Moderna vaccine

An influx of Moderna vaccine doses will allow Toronto to schedule an additional 30,000 appointments at its city-run immunization clinics starting Wednesday morning.

In a release, the City said as of Monday morning its clinics were 99 per cent booked “making the 30,000 additional Moderna appointments being added tomorrow even more important.”

Appointments for the additional Moderna doses can be booked starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday for slots between June 22 and June 27.

Book a vaccine through a city-run clinic here

“These additional appointments next week will help more people get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “We are making tremendous progress on getting residents vaccinated and we are determined for that progress to continue across the city so we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

Moderna is currently approved for anyone over 18, while youth aged 12 to 17 years old may only receive Pfizer.

“These new appointments will be for the Moderna vaccine only – this is the first time the City has offered Moderna rather than exclusively Pfizer vaccine in its immunization clinics,” the City stressed, adding that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are “incredibly similar” and have been approved for mixed dosing.

“Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are fully interchangeable, safe and both are highly effective. If you are able to move up your second dose appointment – and Moderna is offered – please seize the opportunity,” urged Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.