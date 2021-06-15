Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Slipshod practices might mean gaps in Canada's COVID-19 record, info watchdog says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2021 11:27 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT
OTTAWA — The federal information watchdog says key government decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic might be lost to history because of a sudden shift to new technologies and long-standing poor record-keeping practices.
In her annual report tabled in Parliament today, information commissioner Caroline Maynard says working remotely has meant using different tools, such as online meeting technology and instant messaging.
She says decisions may not be properly recorded when using these methods, raising questions as to how information is being managed, stored, shared with others and disclosed to Canadians.
The commissioner is an ombudsman for requesters under the Access to Information Act, the key federal transparency law.
It allows users who pay $5 to ask for files ranging from briefing memos and expense reports to internal studies and emails.
However, the law introduced in 1983 has been widely criticized as outdated and poorly managed, prompting public complaints about prolonged delays and blacked-out pages in documents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.