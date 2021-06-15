Qudian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $73 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Xiamen, China-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QD

The Associated Press