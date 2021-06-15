Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2021 11:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT
Ontario is committing $10 million to identify, investigate and commemorate burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in the province.
The money will also go toward culturally appropriate mental health supports for residential school survivors, their families and communities
Premier Doug Ford announced the funds today with Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and Indigenous leaders.
The announcement comes after what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Ontario says its process for investigating school sites will be established with Indigenous leaders and will involve archaeologists, forensic specialists, historians and other experts.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario and the province says there are likely more.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.
The Canadian Press
