Multi-vehicle Mississauga crash involving transit bus sends 4 to hospital

At least three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Mississauga transit bus and three other vehicles.

The collision happened at Derry Road and Dixie Road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Peel Police say the bus driver, the driver of another from another vehicle and two others have been taken to hospital – one person has serious injuries.

Derry Road is closed in both directions at the intersection.