Loading articles...

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic Ocean

Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 6:28 pm EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The note included an email address to respond.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: POLICE INVESTIGATION: Jane St & Alliance Ave - police o/s - ongoing investigation - no threats to public safety ROAD CLO…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 PM
This morning's low was near 16°. Tomorrow morning it will be near 10° in the city, and a single digit start outside…
Latest Weather
Read more