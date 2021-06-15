LeBlanc signals some cautious easing of pandemic travel restrictions coming soon

OTTAWA — Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is signalling that Canadians can expect an announcement on easing travel restrictions by Monday.

But he is warning that the relaxed rules won’t necessarily go into effect immediately.

And he’s stressing that the restrictions will be phased out slowly and cautiously and only so long as vaccination rates continue to climb and the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada continues to decline.

The government has been deciding on a monthly basis whether to renew the restrictions, with the current order due to expire Monday.

Currently, all non-essential travel into Canada is prohibited, with limited exceptions; those allowed to enter face multiple COVID-19 test requirements and must quarantine for 14 days.

The government has already said it will relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens who are eligible to return to Canada in early July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press