Jared Kushner has book deal, publication expected in 2022

Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal.

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022. Kushner has begun working on the memoir, currently untitled, and is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to criminal justice reform to the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The signing of Kushner comes during an ongoing debate within the book industry over which Trump officials, notably Trump himself, can be published without setting off a revolt at the publishing house. Thousands of Simon & Schuster employees and authors signed an open letter this spring condemning the publisher’s decision to sign up former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a Simon & Schuster town hall in May, employees confronted CEO Jonathan Karp, who responded that he felt the company had a mission to hear opposing sides of political debates. He also said that he did not want to publish Trump because he didn’t think the former president would write an honest book.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

