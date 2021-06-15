Loading articles...

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, police said.

The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR - FortErieBound QEW at North Shore. #FEBQEW #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA. Some lingering cloud early this morning but we’ll clear out with a gusty nw wi…
Latest Weather
Read more