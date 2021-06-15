Loading articles...

Firefighters battling 4-alarm blaze in commercial unit in Etobicoke

Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 11:24 pm EDT

A fire in a commercial unit burning on Bering Avenue. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto Fire are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze in a commercial unit in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bering Avenue and Judge Road just before 10 p.m. for a fire in an oven. The building is believed to be a deli/bakery.

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze and high winds are believed to be fueling the flames. Aerial operations are in effect and fire investigators are on the scene.

Gas and hydro have been turned off in the building and no injuries were reported.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

 

