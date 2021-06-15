Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Energy sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2021 9:53 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT
TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector helped boost Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.68 points at 20,247.33.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.73 points at 34,343.02. The S&P 500 index was down 4.10 points at 4,251.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.20 points at 14,128.94.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.08 cents US compared with 82.36 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up 82 cents at US71.70 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.33 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$1,868.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 16 cents at US$4.36 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press
