Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bloc Québécois doubles down on motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 15, 2021 11:10 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — The Bloc Québécois is taking a second stab at getting MPs to recognize Quebec’s right to unilaterally change the Constitution in line with proposed reforms to the province’s language law.
Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet tabled a motion today in the House of Commons asking lawmakers to recognize that right, after confronting a single “nay” from a lone member of Parliament last month that stonewalled the Bloc’s initial move.
Blanchet’s motion seeks to clear a path for House recognition of Premier François Legault’s attempt to amend the country’s supreme law by affirming Quebec as a nation with French as its official language.
The legislation, known as Bill 96, has stirred up debate as experts fret that constitutional acknowledgment of a distinct society would push courts to interpret laws differently in Quebec or hand it greater provincial power.
Blanchet says Quebecers need to know where the parties stand ahead of a likely election this year, despite the fact that all parties voted in favour of a nearly identical motion less than three weeks ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.