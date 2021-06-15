Loading articles...

Anterix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 15, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $181,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54.4 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $921,000.

Anterix shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.16, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: POLICE INVESTIGATION: Jane St & Alliance Ave - police o/s - ongoing investigation - no threats to public safety ROAD CLO…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:39 PM
This morning's low was near 16°. Tomorrow morning it will be near 10° in the city, and a single digit start outside…
Latest Weather
Read more