Anterix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $181,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54.4 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $921,000.

Anterix shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.16, a decrease of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

The Associated Press