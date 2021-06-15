A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 446,839 new vaccinations administered for a total of 29,901,453 doses given. Nationwide, 5,239,384 people or 14 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 78,897.159 per 100,000.

There were 1,618,010 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 33,050,274 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 90.47 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 37,800 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 378,914 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 723.628 per 1,000. In the province, 5.65 per cent (29,561) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 430,890 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 12,410 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 116,691 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 735.622 per 1,000. In the province, 10.92 per cent (17,326) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 128,855 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 62,847 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 705,565 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 722.991 per 1,000. In the province, 5.57 per cent (54,361) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were -100 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 788,770 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 81 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.45 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 63,303 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 602,894 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 772.901 per 1,000. In the province, 10.51 per cent (81,981) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 642,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.81 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 91,732 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,868,473 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 802.706 per 1,000. There were 511,290 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 7,597,539 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 89 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 184,989 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,529,430 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 784.898 per 1,000. In the province, 13.87 per cent (2,037,751) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 865,800 new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 13,019,635 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 89 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 14,641 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,060,597 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 770.221 per 1,000. In the province, 15.88 per cent (218,659) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 1,154,390 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 6,880 new vaccinations administered for a total of 910,322 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 772.013 per 1,000. In the province, 18.45 per cent (217,512) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 981,605 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 83 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.74 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 67,656 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,480,407 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 790.634 per 1,000. In the province, 19.01 per cent (836,613) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 3,605,035 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 82 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 54,559 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,102,905 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 799.541 per 1,000. In the province, 12.81 per cent (657,491) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 239,850 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 4,492,580 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 88 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.33 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 359 new vaccinations administered for a total of 55,844 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,338.19 per 1,000. In the territory, 62.21 per cent (25,962) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 1,170 new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 65,690 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting 2,137 new vaccinations administered for a total of 57,215 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,268.091 per 1,000. In the territory, 58.47 per cent (26,383) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 82,230 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 180 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,196 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 831.379 per 1,000. In the territory, 38.60 per cent (14,949) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 60,360 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 160 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 53.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 12 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published June 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press