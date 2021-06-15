2 people arrested after attempting to break into Scarborough mosque

The Islamic Institute of Toronto (IIT) says it dealt with a security incident on Tuesday after two men broke into the Scarborough mosque and uttered threats.

In a statement published on Facebook, the IIT says the pair were eventually arrested.

“As some of you have heard, there was an incident at the Islamic Institute of Toronto earlier today,” the IIT wrote.

“Police were called when two individuals attempted to access the building illegally, and uttered threats when confronted. They have been arrested and are in police custody. We are in contact with the police and will have more to say later.”

No injuries were reported.

680 NEWS has reached out to police for comment.

The mosque acknowledges that there is “heightened concern” following the hate-motivated attack in London, Ont. where a 20-year-old is accused of murdering four family members and seriously injuring a fifth in a hit-and-run incident allegedly influenced by Islamaphobic ideologies.

“If there are Islamophobia-related aspects to the incident, we will let the community know ASAP,” the IIT continued.

“In the interim, we urge our community not to speculate as the investigation moves forward.”