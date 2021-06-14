Loading articles...

When will the border reopen? What will it look like when it does?

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

In today’s Big Story podcast, last week the federal government announced a tentative plan to announce a less-tentative plan for a July border reopening in the coming weeks. What we do know: It’ll be fully-vaccinated Canadians only who can skip the quarantine, and there will still be plenty of checks and balances.

What we don’t know: Almost everything else. After 15 months of near total shutdown, there are millions of Canadians anxious to see family they have missed, take a long-delayed vacation or even just catch a Jays game in Buffalo or Seattle. How easy will it be to do that? When should they count on being able to travel?

GUEST: Charlie Pinkerton, Deputy Editor, iPolitics.ca

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:01 PM
COLLISION: EB Gardiner ramp to York/Bay/Yonge closed due to a crash #gardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:16 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. There is a chance of some wet weather today. More weather details every 10minute…
Latest Weather
Read more