When will the border reopen? What will it look like when it does?

In today’s Big Story podcast, last week the federal government announced a tentative plan to announce a less-tentative plan for a July border reopening in the coming weeks. What we do know: It’ll be fully-vaccinated Canadians only who can skip the quarantine, and there will still be plenty of checks and balances.

What we don’t know: Almost everything else. After 15 months of near total shutdown, there are millions of Canadians anxious to see family they have missed, take a long-delayed vacation or even just catch a Jays game in Buffalo or Seattle. How easy will it be to do that? When should they count on being able to travel?

GUEST: Charlie Pinkerton, Deputy Editor, iPolitics.ca

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.