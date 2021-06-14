York police charge man in alleged hate-motivated incident at vaccination clinic

Police in York Region has charged a man in what they’re calling a hate-motivated incident at a vaccination clinic in Vaughan.

They allege the man yelled anti-Black racial slurs at one of the clinic’s employees in early June.

They say the man also allegedly attempted to spit on the employee and security.

Police say they arrested the man last Thursday.

Erez Harosh, 51, of Vaughan has been charged with assault.

The force says residents are encouraged to report any incident they believe to be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination.

“York Regional Police is aware hate-motivated incidents are often not reported and want to assure our community that we take these incidents seriously and investigate all reports received,” they said in a statement.

“We strongly encourage residents to report any incident they believe may be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination. We do not tolerate hate crime in any form. Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”