More Ontarians now eligible for earlier second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 14, 2021 5:57 am EDT
People receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the 'hockey hub' mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
More Ontarians will be able to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting today.
Those who received a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now book their second shot after eight weeks.
The Ontario government had previously set a minimum wait time of 12 weeks for people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca.
They can choose whether to get a second dose of AstraZeneca, or switch to an mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
People who live in regions where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and who received their first shot on or before May 9 can also now make an appointment for their second dose.
The strategy is focused on Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.
The government is also encouraging unvaccinated residents in those areas to get a shot.