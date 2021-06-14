Ontario passes election spending bill with notwithstanding clause

TORONTO – The Ontario government has passed a bill limiting third-party election advertising by employing a rarely used legislative power.

Bill 307 used the notwithstanding clause to reintroduce parts of a law struck down by a judge last week.

The clause allows legislatures to override portions of the charter for a five-year term.

A judge found it was unconstitutional for the government to double the restricted pre-election spending period for third-party advertisements to 12 months before an election call.

The Progressive Conservative government argued the extended restriction was necessary to protect elections from outside influence.

The bill passed this afternoon after a marathon weekend debate in which opposition politicians argued the government was trying to silence criticism ahead of next June’s provincial election.

Debate started overnight into Saturday morning and continued over the next several days on using the notwithstanding clause.

The bill in question restores rules on third-party ad spending which a provincial judge rejected as unconstitutional earlier this week.

The law doubles the restricted third-party ad spending period to 12 months before an election campaign gets underway, but keeps the spending limit of $600,000 the same.

Unions have said the rules infringe on their rights to free speech. The Progressive Conservative government has argued the changes are necessary to protect elections from outside influence, but critics have been quick to label the move a power play aimed at silencing opposition ahead of next June’s election.