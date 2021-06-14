Midtown Yonge bike lane installation gets underway

New bike lanes are now being installed as part of a pilot project along a portion of Yonge Street in Midtown Toronto.

The main thoroughfare that splits the city east and west will be reduced to two lanes between Bloor Street and Davisville Avenue to allow for the protected bike lanes and expanded patio areas.

Work began on the first phase of the project on Sunday night between Imperial Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Phase two of the work will be between Woodlawn and Charles Street.

The city says work will continue around the clock until both phases are complete with noisy work taking place between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. whenever possible.

The project is expected to be done by June 30.

City staff will be monitoring the bike lanes and a report is due before council early in 2022.

The Yonge Street pilot project was approved to help support both the ActiveTO and the CafeTO initatives.

It is similar to the ‘Destination Danforth’ plan last year that created more room for physical distancing along Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Victoria Park.