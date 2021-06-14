Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ICC prosecutor says court's relations with US seeing 'reset'
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14, 2021 1:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 14, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says the global tribunal’s relationship with the United States — plunged into the deep freeze by former President Donald Trump — is undergoing a “reset” under his successor, Joe Biden.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press on the day Biden was meeting NATO allies in Brussels to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the military alliance, in another break from the Trump era of deep skepticism toward multilateralism.
The Trump administration hit Bensouda with sanctions for pressing ahead with investigations into the U.S. and its allies, notably Israel, for alleged war crimes. Biden’s administration has lifted the sanctions.
Bensouda welcomed the change of tone, saying “We are at a more helpful place now.”