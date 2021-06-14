Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) _ Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond Hill, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 65 cents.

