Grains lower, Liveestock higher

Wheat for July was off 6.25 cents at $6.7450 a bushel; July corn dropped 25.25 cents at 6.5925 a bushel, July oats lost 12.50 cents at 3.6875 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 36.25 cents at $14.7225 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose .67 cent at $1.1837 pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.43 cents at $1.5460 a pound; while June lean hogs was up .28 cent at 1.2295 a pound.

The Associated Press